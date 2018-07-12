The 12 best things to do in Peterborough this week

Have you ever walked a goat, been an X-factor judge at a sheep show, or groomed a pony? Well give it a go as 50 Days Of Summer gets under way at Sacrewell Farm on Saturday.

Race around the Sacrewell Farm Olympics Obstacle course or turn your hand to welly wanging and seed bombs. Have a go at building a wildlife hide or race your duck down the mill stream under Pooh Sticks Bridge.

www.sacrewell.org.uk

Mascot Olympics

Peterborough Greyhounds Stadium, July 14, 11am-4pm

Watch Peterborough United’s Peter Burrow and Peterborough Greyhounds’ Rocket the Hare, go head to head with mascots from all around the county in Olympic style challenges! There will be family entertainment throughout the day and free entry to the Peterborough Greyhound racing later on that night.

Payment is to be made on arrival, of £2 per adult, and children under 16 free of charge, with all money going to Anna’s Hope. Food and drink will be available (no picnics allowed). peterboroughgreyhounds.com

Food and Music

House of Feasts, Eye Green, July 14

The Polish Embassy is celebrating the 100th anniversary of Poland’s independence with a barbecue and live music from the winner of The Voice Poland. Starts at 1pm.

John Clare Society Festival

Helpston, July 13-15

As part of the festivities there will be a folk evening at The Bluebell which is free to attend and is always full of inspirational music and songs. On Saturday there will be exhibitions, dancing, music, stalls, open gardens, a free talk and a folk concert at 6pm.

More from johnclaresociety@mybtinternet.com

Concert

Stamford Arts Centre, July 14

Multi award-winning women’s choir Peterborough Voices return to Stamford with their annual Summer Concert , performing in the stunning ballroom at Stamford Arts Centre.

Always a highlight of their busy schedule, the concert will showcase their diverse

repertoire, with something for everyone, including choral favourites, ballads and songs from the shows. There will also be a special appearance by the Sing for Life women who have been specially recruited from across the region for a pop-up project supporting Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

Tickets: 01780 763203

Walk

Peterborough Museum, July 17

Join the ghost tour and discover the city’s haunted history with a costumed guide. Tours start from Peterborough Museum at 7.30pm.

More details 01733 864663

Talk

Sawtry History Society, July 19

A presentation by Paddy Lambert of Oxford Archaeology East on Life of the Roman People at the WI Hall in Gidding Road at 7.30pm. Members free, non members £2 donation.

Contact 01487 831441

Romeo and Juliet (live screening)

Key Theatre, July 18

Set in a world very like our own, this Romeo and Juliet from the Royal Shakespeare Company, is about a generation of young people born into violence and ripped apart by the bitter divisions of their parents. The most famous story of love at first sight explodes with intense passion and an irresistible desire for change .

Tickets: vivacity.org

John Cooper Clarke

Key Theatre, tonight

Poet; movie star; rock star; tv & radio presenter; comedian; social & cultural commentator. John Cooper Clarke shot to prominence in the 1970s as the original ‘People’s Poet’ and remains as relevant as ever.

Tickets: vivacity.org

Cider, Gin and Family Festival

Nene Valley Community Centre, July 14

There will be a gin bar with more than 20 gins and a cider bar with more than 10 varieties. There will be stalls and face painting for the little ones plus sporting activities, colouring competition and scavenger hunt. 1pm to 8pm.

www.nenevalleycc.org.festival

Summer Fete

Longthorpe Primary School, Bradwell Road, July 14

The annual PTA Summer Fete will take place between 12noon and 3pm.

Comedy Club

Stamford Arts Centre, July 13

The regular comedy night in the Cellar Bar features Ruth Cockburn, winner of Best New Writing at the Buxton Fringe. Support comes from Howard Walker, Paul Mutagejja and talented newcomer Will Collishaw. Tickets cost £6 and the fun gets under way at 8pm.

www.stamfordartscentre.com