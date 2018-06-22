The 11 best things to do in Peterborough this week

There’s family fun galore as the carnival and parade comes to Werrington, Central Park hosts a fun dog show and a family fun day takes place at The Barn garden centre in Paston

Scout and Guide Carvival

Postie Pete at NVR

Werrington Village, June 23

The parade gets under way at 1.30pm meandering through the village from Wells Close to Werrington Primary School fields in Amberley Slope.

Family Fun Day

The Barn by Cherry Lane Garden Centre, Paston, June 23

Peterborough Artists Open Studios

The entertainment will feature a circus skills workshop, free face painting, food tasting, an opportunity to meet animals such as guinea pigs, lizards, tarantulas, turtles and snakes, a meet-and-greet with children’s favourite character look-a-likes.

Free event, 10.30am -4pm

Fun Dog Show

Central Park, June 24

The fourth annual Barks Fun Dog Show sees 10 fun classes - from Most Mischievous Puppy to Waggiest Tail and an overall Best In Show. Classes start at 2pm and entry is £1 per class (sign up from 1pm). There will be stalls, children’s fun activities, a flyball demonstration and have-a-go flyball.

www.centralparkpeterborough.com

The Mikado

All Saints Church, Park Road, June 23

Peterborough G&S Players continue their concert tour with a performance at 7.30pm. This early foray into musical comedy is pure fun from beginning to end: a delightful OTT family show with bizarre characters and a hilarious storyline with twists and turns galore.

Tickets cost £7 and £1 for accompanied children, available at the door or can be reserved on 01733566824.

Piano Recital

St Mary’s and All Saints’ Church, Fotheringhay, June 23

A summer’s evening of music with James Kirby, International Concert Pianist, playing music by Schubert, Beethoven and Liszt, including the brilliant and seldom played Sonata in B flat D960 by Schubert.

Tickets £9.00 (on 01832 274919)or £10.00 on the door

Mail Train Experience

Nene Valley Railway, June 23 and 24

Join Postie Pete and Ginger who will be working on the Teddy Bear Mail Train experience. Pete and Ginger will show you how they exchange heavy bags of mail from a moving train using the big nets on the train and on the ground. Children love the spectacle as the leather bags thump home. For many, the most exciting bit though is the ride to the drop-off zone in a real post office carriage, just like the ones in the Great Train Robbery.

www.nvr.org.uk

Oundle Food Festival Street Market

Oundle town centre, June 23

More than 75 of the region’s finest independent food and drink producers, as well as makers of kitchenware, will be in the town’s Market Place and New Street. A park and ride service will be operating.

www.oundlefestival.org.uk

Baston Flower festival

Baston Church, June 22-24

“Flowers and Rhymes” is the theme, and visitors are invited to work out the titles of nursery rhymes depicted by the flower arrangements displayed . As well as games, competitions and a raffle, refreshments will be on sale.

Admission is free, with donations invited towards the maintenance and development of church facilities.

Jazz On A Summer Afternoon

St Andrew’s Church, Netherton, June 23

Peterborough Choral Society present music from John Rutter and George Shearing with the Steven Grahl Trio from 3pm.

Tickets cost £10 on the door, including refreshments.

Picnic

Cathedral Cloisters, June 22

Celebrate the city’s four Baby Cafés and the support given to breastfeeding mums in the area with fun activities for babies, toddlers and parents.

11.30am to 1.30pm

Open Studios

Various venues, from June 23

There are five artists showing work at the Cathedral Visitors Centre plus City College in Brook Street, four artists at the Thistle Drive Community Centre, Stanground and United Arts Network at Serpentine Green and Korp at The Undercroft, Serpentine Green,

Visitors to collect a sticker in their brochure from each venue visited for a chance to win £100 to spend on art.