The 11 best things to do in Peterborough in the next seven days

Why not have fun with the kids at Itter Park, relive the 40s in Baston or cheer on the raft racers in Deeping this weekend.

Friends of Itter Park Fun Day

Baston in the Blitz

Itter Park, August 5

The Friends of Itter Park bring a day of live music, fair rides, licensed bar area, hot food stalls, ice cream, craft stalls, charity stalls, dog show, face painting and much more!

11am to 7pm

Baston, August 4/5

Enjoy two days of 40s-based entertainment with more than 60 vintage traders, WW2 living history displays and hundreds of wartime re-enactors - not to mention appearances by a Winston Churchill impersonator and a George Formby tribute act.

www.bastonblitz.org

Deepings Raft Race

Deeping St James, August 5

The charity fundraiser gets under way at 11am, so if you are not taking part the best place to see all the action in on Bridge Street, Deeping St James.

If you want some tips on how to build your raft, visit www.deepingsraftrace.co.uk where you will also find a Raft Entry form.

The theme this year is Heroes & Villains but plain rafts and normally dressed spectators are welcome.

www.deepingsraftrace.co.uk

Buddy Holly - A Legend Reborn

The Broadway, tonight

Relive the rockin’ fifties music scene with hits such as Peggy Sue, Oh Boy, Heartbeat, It Doesn’t Matter Anymore, Words of Love, It’s So Easy, Rave On and many more.

www.broadwaypeterborough.co.uk

Galactic fun

Serpentine Green, Thursdays until August 23

Calling all little astronauts! Grab your space suit for a whole range of space-themed fun. Today it is time for moonwalk practice in the training camp. Little troopers will then express their creativity through craft activities. Every day little explorers will also be able to marvel at the night sky in a fully immersive Planetarium (between H&M and TUI).

www.serpentinegreen.com

The Queen (12)

The Broadway, August 8

The Broadway’s cinema season is launched with a showing of The Queen, the2006 British film starring Helen Mirren.

www.broadwaypeterborough.co.uk

Minevention 2018

The Cresset, August 4/5

If you’ve ever wanted to meet some of your favourite Minecraft YouTubers, take part in Minecraft Tournaments and Build Battle Competitions or dress up as your favourite Minecraft character for a costume contest, then this event is for you. There will be loads of PCs and consoles for you to play on, as well as some fantastic main stage fun and games to watch and if you’re lucky, even join in with.

www.cresset.co.uk

History Talk

Werrington Village Centre, tonight

The speakers for the Werrington Local History Group are June and Vernon Bull. So you thought you knew Peterborough? In this talk June and Vernon go beyond the facade of the familiar to reveal fascinating and little known details of our city. All welcome - visitors £2.50.

Starts 7.30pm

The Producers

Key Theatre, August

Celebrating its 50th Anniversary. The Producers holds a special place as one of the greatest satirical comedies of all-time. Renowned as one of Mel Brook’s masterpieces, in 1968, it won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. This screening includes a Q and A with Mel Brooks.

Tickets: vivacity.org

Astonishing Astronomy

Central Library, August 4

Learn about Peterborian Astronomer, George Alcock who discovered comets just by sitting in his garden and memorising thousands of stars and constellations. Be inspired and make your own comet or constellation viewer.

vivacity.org

Art Exhibition

Norman Cross Gallery until August 25

Local artist Ian Simm’s first solo exhibition.

Ian is an exceptional artist whose story is inspiring to all, and an example that through adversity one can triumph, if one has belief in one’s ability, hope, commitment and dedication

to their art.

www.normancrossgallery.com