The 10 best things to do in Peterborough this week

Take a trip down the rabbit hole with Chapterhouse Theatre Company as they present the classic tale of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland outdoors at Flag Fen in Peterborough on Saturday.

Join Alice as she stumbles into the magical world of Wonderland and meet a whole host of colourful characters. From the unforgettable White Rabbit and the madcap Mad Hatter to the terrifying Queen of Hearts, Alice’s journey couldn’t be filled with more adventure. Presented in beautiful Victorian costume and alive with song, dance and original music, this is a production to delight the entire family. Doors open at 5.30pm and picnics are welcome. Refreshments will be available on site.

Alice in Wonderland at Flag Fen

Tickets at vivacity.org

Vanessa

Key Theatre, August 19

A delayed live screening from Glyndebourne, offering a rare opportunity to see Samuel Barber’s Pulitzer Prize-winning work – opera from the age of Hitchcock, with an atmospheric score and tense, psychological twists. Sung in English.

Tickets@ vivacity.org

Tim Peake’s Spacecraft Exhibition

Peterborough Cathedral, until November 5

The spacecraft which transported Tim Peake, the UK’s first European Space Agency astronaut, to and

from the International Space Station, is on show. Plus a

unique virtual reality adventure, narrated by Tim Peake, recreates the experience of making the incredible 250-mile journey back down to Earth.

peterborough-cathedral.org

Guys and Dolls

Key Theatre, August 22-25

Kindred Drama bring you the Key Youth Theatre annual summer musical - classic musical romantic comedy.See page 54.

Tickets: vivacity.org

Museum of Mischief - Future Flash

Peterborough Museum, August 21-23

The Beano Town gang is in trouble. While sneaking into a science lab, Dennis accidentally activates a Time Travel Machine. Now the whole gang is lost in time and they need your help to find a way back to the present. Enjoy crafts, activities, and storytelling with Dennis the Menace, Minnie the Minx, Bananaman and friends.

museum@vivacity.org

Spa Scented Candles

Sacrewell Farm, August 19

Make a scented candle that’s as unique as you are in this half day workshop on the farm. An expert will talk you through the art and science of candle making and provide you with all the skills you need to carry on your new hobby at home.

www.sacrewell.org.uk

Cosmos Roadshow

Peterborough Museum until August 18

Hands-on exhibits, shows and activities for all the family to enjoy. Discover how your mind and body work together to let you perceive the world around you.

Museum@vivacity.org

Werrington Show

Village Centre, August 18

Open to visitors from 3pm, this is a showcase of horticulture, floral design, cookery, art and hobbies. There will be refreshments available, a tombola and a FREE Face Painter.

Adult entrance £1

TeddyExpress

Nene Valley Railway, August 22 and 23

K ids and Teddies ride for free plus free entry to the Railworld wildlife haven. See page 58.

www.nvr.org.uk

School for Scandal

Tolethorpe Hall, August 20-15

Sheridan’s classic comedy sparkles with wit, verbal brilliance and an intricate plot exposing the lives and loves of fashionable London society. Performed as part of the Stamford Shakespeare Company season.#

Box office: 01780 763 203