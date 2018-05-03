Taster sessions and new courses designed to get you out on the water at Ferry Meadows

There are plenty of opportunities to get out on the water at Ferry Meadows whether you are experienced or not.

On Saturday and Sunday the Adult RYA Start Sailing Level 1 course covers how to sail in all directions, including an awareness of launching and recovery.

After the course,

participants will be able to sail in light winds under supervision.

This course, from 10am to 4pm, is suitable for anyone aged 16years +.

The cost is £150.00, and booking is essential.

Also on Saturday (plus May 12 and 19) join the Junior Sailing Club’s qualified sailing instructor. It is suitable for 8 to 16 year-olds from 3pm to 4.30pm.

Cost is £20, and booking is essential.

On May 9, it is the RYA Push the Boat Out Sailing

Taster - a free annual event with RYA senior instructors. Ideal for those wanting to learn a little more about sailing and experience the thrill of this diverse sport without any

prior knowledge or experience. It is from 10am to 4pm and suitable for anyone aged 8+.

The following weekend, (May 12 and 13) there is a two-day intensive Adult RYA Start Windsurf course. It will teach you the basics of windsurfing, including the key techniques and skills you need for success in this watersport. After the course, you will be able to windsurf to a chosen point on the water and return to where you started in light winds. This course is suitable for anyone aged 16years +.

It runs from 10am – 4pm and costs £150. Booking is essential.

On May 26 and 27, it is the turn of the Youth RYA Sailing course – Stage one.

This two-day course covers basic sailing skills, rope work and collision avoidance. After the course, participants will be able to tack and control boat speed and understand basic sailing principles.

It runs from 10am – 4pm both days and costs £150. Booking is essential.

And finally on May 29,

there is an Adult Sailing Taster session.

The taster is designed for beginners, with this session introducing the basic concepts of sailing. Learn about personal preparation, balancing and turning the boat through the wind. Taster sessions are suitable

for anyone aged 16years +.

It takes place from 10am – 12noon and the cost is £25.

For all these events, book at www.neneparktrust.org.uk or telephone 01733 234193 and meet at Nene Outdoors.