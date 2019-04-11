Talented Peterborough teachers get art exhibition of their own

Who knows what lives teachers lead once they leave the school gates. By day they teach, by night they paint canvases, play in a band, conjure up characters for their latest book.

They are the everyday superheroes with alternate lives. Many of our brilliant teachers trained as artists, writers, performers and musicians and pass on their skills and inspiration to young people in Peterborough. These are the talented people whose drive is to pass on the thrill of creativity to others. And now they have an exhibition all of their own.

After School Club is an exhibition of art works by teachers from across Peterborough and the PE postcode. It is an opportunity for them to focus on, and show off, their own creative talents and it opens on Saturday (April 13) at the Vivacity shop in Queensgate Shopping Centre, Peterborough.

The exhibition was dreamt up by a number of teachers who were invited to a dinner by arts organisation Metal back in summer 2018. The discussion at the dinner was whether or not teachers, who may have trained as artists, musicians or performers, still maintained their practice. Many did, though some struggled to do so, acknowledging the challenge of juggling the pressures of a demanding day-job and family life.

As an incentive to create new art works, Metal and Vivacity set the challenge to create a new network and inspire new work for a public exhibition. In the lead up to the exhibition there were three get-togethers for teachers. This was an opportunity for participating teachers to meet each other, share challenges, get advice on work / processes and also consider how to present their work for the exhibition.

The exhibition runs until April 27. Artists exhibiting include Vicky Birley, Catherine Brooks, Asher-Marie Cater, Rose Croft, Louise Denney, Gillian Fradley, Rebecca Hampson, Deborah Henning, Lucy Lester, Hannah Littleton, Tony Lumb, Jackie Nosworthy, Ewa Pandera, Sara Parnell, Claire Pope, Alexandra Powell-Bowns, David Raine, Francis Reynolds, Sarah Robinson, Helen Savage, Hanna Senior, Kevin Terry and Clare Turner.

These artists represent the following schools: Cavalry Primary School, March, Gladstone Primary Academy, Jack Hunt School, Hampton College, Hinchingbrooke School, Nene Park Academy, Peterborough Regional College, Sawtry Village Academy, St Johns Church School, St John Fisher Catholic High School, The Peterborough School, Thomas Deacon Academy, West Town Primary Academy, William De Yaxley Primary School, and Winyates Primary School.

The exhibition is open Monday – Saturday, 12 – 5pm. Sunday 12 – 4.30pm.