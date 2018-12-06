Take an elfie selfie in Peterborough shopping arcade to win a £150

When you’re shopping in Peterborough’s Westgate Arcade, look out for Santa’s mischievous Elfred for the chance of winning yourself an exciting Christmas gift worth £150.

Back by popular demand, if you spot Elfred in a shop window, just snap a selfie with the elfie, post it on social media with #FoundElfred and you’ll automatically be in with a chance of winning the prize.

Elfred will be sneaking into a different shop’s festive window display in Westgate Arcade each day until December 12. Your job is to find him. If you do and you’re crowned winner, you will receive a fabulous £150 Westgate Gift Card just in time for Christmas.

Elfred’s mission is to spread Christmas joy and to encourage shoppers to ‘think independent’ when choosing their gifts this Christmas. And what better place to do that than in the beautiful 1920s’ arcade, home to more than 20 independent businesses?

With Westgate Arcade’s gift offering ranging from novelty edible gifts and costume jewellery, to designer clothing, fine jewellery and watches, there’s a unique gift to be found for even the hardest person to buy for. Plus, with a butcher, barber’s, brow bar, hair salon, nail bar, optician and tailor there too, you can even run your errands while you shop!

Competition closes on Wednesday, December 12. The winner will be announced on Thursday, December 13.