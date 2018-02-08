Start of a new era for Peterborough Jazz Club as it moves to The Broadway

A fter being a fixture at Peterborough’s Great Northern Hotel for 25 years, The Peterborough Jazz Club is on the move.

Sunday (Feb 11) sees the first concert of the new season at the brand new venue, the Broadway Suite at The Broadway, and features The Chris Ingham Quartet playing the Jazz of Dudley Moore.

The beloved comic actor, who died in 2002, was also one of the UK’s most dazzling, swinging jazz pianists and a composer of wit and depth.

Following their acclaimed Hoagy project, the Chris Ingham Quartet revisit Moore’s music on their new CD ‘Dudley’, with sounds from the fabulous 1960s Decca jazz trio albums, the TV show Not Only But Also (1965-70) and the brilliant movie soundtracks for Bedazzled (1967) and 30 Is A Dangerous Age, Cynthia (1968).

The quartet features Chris Ingham on piano, Paul Higgs (trumpet), Geoff Gascoyne (bass) and George Double (drums).

Music starts at 7.30pm, door open at 7pm.

Peterborough Jazz Club chairman Laurie Jacobs said the decision to leave the Great Northern was not taken lightly, but was necessary in order to survive and progress.

“Let’s all look forward to a new chapter of the club at The Broadway,” he said.

“The space is somewhat larger than the old music room at the Great Northern but we are able to have many more tables set out in the new room. The Broadway Suite also has an excellent bar in the room (which will always be staffed).

“We’re hoping that with all the positives that the Broadway can bring to us with their publicity and selling of tickets, the profile of the club will be raised and hopefully will bring increased attendance for the concerts.”

Tickets are available in advance from the Box Office at the Broadway (9am-5pm, 7 days a week and later on concert evenings) or online at: boxoffice@thebroadway.today (booking fee applies on line).