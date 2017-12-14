Spreading a little magic... our 10 things to do this week

There are Christmas events galore in and around peterborough this week - including the annual Christmas Nagic extravaganza at the Broadway theatre.
Christmas Magic
The Broadway, December 17
Featuring all your festive favourites, and featuring a full symphony orchestra, it will showcase performances by the city’s award-winning choirs Peterborough Male Voice Choir, Peterborough Voices and Peterborough Youth Choir, as well as special guests Peterborough Festival Orchestra.
www.peterboroughsings.org.uk
Handmaidens
John Clare Theatre, tonight
1930s’ Korea, in the period of Japanese occupation, a new girl (Sookee) is hired as a handmaiden to a Japanese heiress (Hideko) who lives a secluded life on a large countryside estate with her domineering Uncle (Kouzuki). But the maid has a secret. Rating: 18
peterboroughartscinema.co.uk
Carols By Candlelight
Key Theatre, December 15
In lavish period costume, and in front of an evocative candlelit setting, The Locrian Ensemble perform favourites including carols, string medleys of familiar Christmas tunes, and seasonal surprises. They are joined by the evergreen Jill Washington, West End star soprano of “Phantom of the Opera”, who sings tunes from Handel’s “Messiah” to “White Christmas,” “The 12 Days of Christmas” and “Walking in the Air”, accompanied by shimmering strings and thrilling harp playing.
vivacity-peterborough.com
John Kirkpatrick
Key Theatre, December 20
Carolling and Crumpets is a heartwarming look at the timeless rituals found in the folklore and folk music of England at Midwinter.
vivacity-peterborough.com
Murder Under The Mistletoe
Peterborough Museum, December 15
Lord and Lady Thornley-Cruttock invite you to their stunning manor house for the annual carol concert. The murder of the Lord is just the beginning of an evening of twists, turns and some surprising revelations.
email museum@vivacity-peterborough.com
The Magical Christmas Santa Show
The Broadway, Dec 18
A festive spectacular for all the family, with spectacular magical tricks, and sing-a-long Christmas songs starring Sammy Magic Magic , children’s entertainer and magician, as Santa. After the performance, children will get the chance to meet Santa and receive a gift.
www.thebroadway.today
A Very Christmassy Christmas Concert at Christmas!
Stahl Theatre, Oundle, Dec 22/23
A fantastic variety show that’s sure to get everyone in the family ready for the holidays. Join Simon Aylin and a host of West End performers, a children’s choir, youngsters from Tu Danse Studios and the fabulous Oundle G+S Players.
www.tellingtalestheatre.com
An exceptionally Elfy Christmas
Peterborough Museum, Dec 20 and 22
With lots of festive goodies to take home, will you enrol as an honorary elf at the Museum where Santa has set up his workshop?
email museum@vivacity-peterborough.com
Open Day and Fete
Clayburn Court, Hampton, Sunday, Dec 16
Various stalls, homemade Christmas cards (made by residents), Christmas raffle and a tombola. Everyone welcome from 10am to 4pm.
Nell Gwynn
Stamford Arts Centre, until Dec 16
There is still time to see Stamford Shoestring Theatre’s production of the award winning musical Nell Gwynn. The show promises to be a riveting, rollicking romp through the 17 th Century court of
Charles II.
Tickets are £10.
www.stamfordartscentre.com