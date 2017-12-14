Spreading a little magic... our 10 things to do this week

There are Christmas events galore in and around peterborough this week - including the annual Christmas Nagic extravaganza at the Broadway theatre.

Christmas Magic

Murder under the Mistletoe

The Broadway, December 17

Featuring all your festive favourites, and featuring a full symphony orchestra, it will showcase performances by the city’s award-winning choirs Peterborough Male Voice Choir, Peterborough Voices and Peterborough Youth Choir, as well as special guests Peterborough Festival Orchestra.

www.peterboroughsings.org.uk

Handmaidens

Carols by Candlelight

John Clare Theatre, tonight

1930s’ Korea, in the period of Japanese occupation, a new girl (Sookee) is hired as a handmaiden to a Japanese heiress (Hideko) who lives a secluded life on a large countryside estate with her domineering Uncle (Kouzuki). But the maid has a secret. Rating: 18

peterboroughartscinema.co.uk

Carols By Candlelight

Key Theatre, December 15

In lavish period costume, and in front of an evocative candlelit setting, The Locrian Ensemble perform favourites including carols, string medleys of familiar Christmas tunes, and seasonal surprises. They are joined by the evergreen Jill Washington, West End star soprano of “Phantom of the Opera”, who sings tunes from Handel’s “Messiah” to “White Christmas,” “The 12 Days of Christmas” and “Walking in the Air”, accompanied by shimmering strings and thrilling harp playing.

vivacity-peterborough.com

John Kirkpatrick

Key Theatre, December 20

Carolling and Crumpets is a heartwarming look at the timeless rituals found in the folklore and folk music of England at Midwinter.

vivacity-peterborough.com

Murder Under The Mistletoe

Peterborough Museum, December 15

Lord and Lady Thornley-Cruttock invite you to their stunning manor house for the annual carol concert. The murder of the Lord is just the beginning of an evening of twists, turns and some surprising revelations.

email museum@vivacity-peterborough.com

The Magical Christmas Santa Show

The Broadway, Dec 18

A festive spectacular for all the family, with spectacular magical tricks, and sing-a-long Christmas songs starring Sammy Magic Magic , children’s entertainer and magician, as Santa. After the performance, children will get the chance to meet Santa and receive a gift.

www.thebroadway.today

A Very Christmassy Christmas Concert at Christmas!

Stahl Theatre, Oundle, Dec 22/23

A fantastic variety show that’s sure to get everyone in the family ready for the holidays. Join Simon Aylin and a host of West End performers, a children’s choir, youngsters from Tu Danse Studios and the fabulous Oundle G+S Players.

www.tellingtalestheatre.com

An exceptionally Elfy Christmas

Peterborough Museum, Dec 20 and 22

With lots of festive goodies to take home, will you enrol as an honorary elf at the Museum where Santa has set up his workshop?

email museum@vivacity-peterborough.com

Open Day and Fete

Clayburn Court, Hampton, Sunday, Dec 16

Various stalls, homemade Christmas cards (made by residents), Christmas raffle and a tombola. Everyone welcome from 10am to 4pm.

Nell Gwynn

Stamford Arts Centre, until Dec 16

There is still time to see Stamford Shoestring Theatre’s production of the award winning musical Nell Gwynn. The show promises to be a riveting, rollicking romp through the 17 th Century court of

Charles II.

Tickets are £10.

www.stamfordartscentre.com