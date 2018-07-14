Spectacular exhibition of treasures coming to Peterborough for cathedral 900 celebrations

A spectacular exhibition of treasures will come to Peterborough as part of the Cathedral’s 900 celebrations.

The exhibition will feature objects either found in or associated with the city that are now displayed in the collections of national institutions such as the British Museum and the Victoria and Albert Museum. For the first time ever, these objects will be reunited in the city, going on display together at Peterborough Museum.

Artefacts on display will include the Casket of St Thomas Becket – An ornately decorated casket commissioned by Abbot Benedict of Peterborough after the saint’s death and believed to have held his relics; The Water Newton Treasure – a collection of precious silver objects from Roman Britain and The Peterborough Chronicle – a monastic record of what life was like in Saxon England which contains the first-known written use of the female pronoun ‘she’ (written as scae) in English.

The exhibition is the first phase in Vivacity’s two-part ‘Treasures’ project for the city and will be followed by a community focused exhibition ‘Treasured People and Possessions,’ opening in 2019. The exhibition is supported by the Heritage Lottery Fund through a grant of £87,200 as well as by the Weston Loan Programme with Art Fund. Created by the Garfield Weston Foundation and Art Fund, the Weston Loan Programme is the first ever UK-wide funding scheme to enable smaller and local authority museums to borrow works of art and artefacts from the national collections.

‘Treasures’ runs from August 25 until January 6, 2019 .