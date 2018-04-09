Spalding pub offering football fans the chance to win £5k and meet a footballing legend

A pub in Spalding is calling for local football fanatics to take part in a pub quiz like no other – the prize is totally ‘unbelievable!’

The Pied Calf in Sheepmarket is calling for football fans to take part in a footy-themed quiz on Sunday April 15. The winner will bag themselves a £5,000 cash prize – as well as the chance to meet footballing legend, Chris Kamara - ‘Kammy’.

Teams from around the UK will take part in a series of quiz heats from Monday 9 April, with the winning teams going forward to the regional heats which will take place on Thursday 10 May.

The winners of the regional heats will then go forward to the grand final on Saturday 2 June in Nuneaton, which will be hosted by Chris Kamara – but there will only be one team who will walk away with the £5,000 cash prize.

Joanna Rydz, general manager, at the Pied Calf, said: “There’s a lot of love for the beautiful game here in Spalding so I’ll be interested to see how well our guests perform in the quiz.

“We’re offering local teams the chance to win an unbelievable footy prize, so we’re confident places will fill up fast – we can’t wait to put our local football fans to the test!”

Made famous for his lively personality as a football pundit and for coining the catchphrase, ‘unbelievable’, Chris Kamara is celebrating the summer of sport with Greene King pubs across the country, kicking off with the ultimate sports quiz.

Chris Kamara said: “People can often talk the talk when it comes to football but I am keen to put the nation’s knowledge to the test to find the UK’s biggest football fans!

“I want to encourage groups of friends across the country to come together for some footy fun and sporting banter – it’s going to be unbelievable!”

Quiz heats start from Monday 9 April, to take part in the Spalding competition, locals simply need to visit Pied Calf with their team name and contact details. Terms and conditions can be found at www.greeneking-pubs.co.uk/football-2018/weekly-sports-quiz

The winning teams from each regional heat will need to be available on Saturday June 2 to take part in the grand final with Chris Kamara.