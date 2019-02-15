Some of the best things to do in Peterborough this week

Chinese New Year Extravaganza

Key Theatre, February 20

Join the celebration with a unique and exciting show featuring a team of performers showcasing amazing Chinese performing arts. From the cheerful spirit of the auspicious Lion Dance, to the awe-inspiring contortionists, the show is a colourful display of Chinese cultural tradition. Witness the daring stunts of Chinese acrobatics alongside energetic kung fu performance, the magnificent 15-metre long Dragon Dance and more.

Perfect for all ages.

Tickets at vivacity.org

An Evening With Ann Widdecombe

Stamford Corn Exchange, February 19

Sailing dangerously close to National Treasure status, one of the most outspoken politicians of our time promises to be entertaining, enlightening and as controversial as you would expect. Margaret Thatcher and Craig Revel Horwood collide as Ann lifts the lid on life in Westminster and shares behind-the-scenes gossip from some of the nation’s best-loved programmes, including Strictly Come Dancing, Have I Got News For You and Celebrity Big Brother.

Box Office - 01780 766455

Sawtry History Society

WI Hall, Sawtry, Feb 21

Presentation by Chris Dodson, a local thatcher, will give a presentation on the history of thatching at 7.30pm. Members free, Non-members £2 by donation.

Contact 01487 831441

Art workshops

The Cromwell Museum, Huntingdon, Feb 18 and 19

Hone your artistic skills with top local artist Tony Nero. A day-long school aimed at GCSE and A-level students is being held on Monday, with two half day sessions for primary or KS 3 students on Tuesday.

More at cromwell-museum.org

Concert

Peterborough Cathedral, February 16

The Central Band of the Royal Air Force and Royal Air Force Wyton Area Voluntary Band join forces to bring you classics from the military band repertoire.

peterborough-cathedral.org

Exhibition

Norman Cross Gallery, February 15 to March 2

This solo exhibition by Margie Nottingham, a graduate of the internationally recognised Glasgow School of Art, features a collection of abstract works.

Open Tuesday to Saturday 10am – 4pm

Dream Builders

Queensgate, Feb 18-22

Children and their families can build to their hearts’ content, thanks to the arrival of the giant plastic building bricks at Queensgate. The fun will be located in Central Square – there’s no need to book and it’s all totally free fun.

queensgate-shopping.co.uk

Don Quixote

Showcase Cinema, Feb 19

Royal Opera House live screening of Carlos Acosta’s 2013 adaptation of Marius Petipa’s 19th-century ballet exploring love, friendship and adventure, as the idealistic knight Don Quixote, and his cheery servant Sancho Panza, try to help the lovelorn couple Kitri and Basilio.

www.showcasecinemas.co.uk