Smart way to start the weekend for dance music lovers in Peterborough

There are two big nights of music at The Solstice this weekend.

Returning to the Friday Night Sessions is Kiss FM’s Steve Smart for his monthly residency at the Northminster venue.

Steve is one of Kiss FM’s top DJs and showcases the hottest new dance music to the nation.

Steve is one of the most exciting and leading figures in UK dance music and radio, presenting across the UK on the Kiss Network.

He will be joined by resident DJ Alex Vacca and the party carries on until the early hours.

Then on Saturday the guys from NI$H present Shades of Rhythm & Ratpack at the Solstice.

NI$H are back in the building for ‘The Official Xmas Bash’ from 10pm, when your hosts for the evening in the SolGarden will be the amazing Jo G and Rayan G with very special guest Shades of Rhythm & The Ratpack. !