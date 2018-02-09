Shalamar back to make Peterborough soul fans Feel Good

Eighties soul legends Shalamar are to return to Peterborough for the last night of their tour celebrating the 35th anniversary of the multi-million selling Friends album,

The award-winning trio - Howard Hewett, Jeffrey Daniel and Carolyn Griffey - wil be at The Broadway on Sunday. May 13 - a year after a sell-out gig at The Cresset at the beginning of the tour.

“We played Peterborough for the first time ever last year’ said Shalamar’s Jeffrey Daniel‘ ‘We were knocked out by the reception the crowd gave us. It was as if they’d been waiting 34 years for us to come!! So we said to our tour agent that we had to visit the city again on the ‘Friends’ tour.”

Shalamar are regarded as one of the most influential soul bands of their time, injecting their unique style, energy and passion into sounds that have commanded dance floors the world over.

Friends - the album that made them - was released in 1982 and featured four top 20 hit singles - Friends, There It Is, I Can Make You Feel Good and the iconic A Night To Remember.

The album gained impetus from the legendary Top of the Pops performances by Jeffrey Daniel who demonstrated the first moonwalk on European TV screens. – Daniel being the man who taught Michael Jackson the ‘Moonwalk’!.

The watching British public were transfixed and BBC TOTP executives insisted that Jeffrey fly back specially to perform again 2 weeks later!

This is your chance to relive the early 80’s when the band perform all the big hits from the album. Plus,expect to be hear the Shalamar Classics - ‘The Second Time Around’ ‘I owe you one’ ‘Take That to The Bank’ Make That Move & more!.

With over 25 million record sales under their belts, original members Howard Hewett & Jeffrey Daniel ,along with the newest member Carolyn Griffey drive audiences crazy with a dynamic blend of funky feel good music. A Shalamar concert is a celebration from start to finish

If you were clubbing in Peterborough in the 80s then Sundays nights have a special meaning – it was always THE night to go out to soul and funk clubs in the area and you can draw a line from the award winning Slickers Club in the late 70s right to the equally award winning Canters Soul Patrol Sunday sessions in the mid to late 80s when soul music was the music of choice

Throw in other venues from this period such as The Gables, and The Riverside Club in Stamford, and you have the crowd that’s going to want to come to this show on May 13.

And after the show Walters Bar upstairs at the The Broadway is going to play host to a special 80s club night to remind people just how good that era was for soul music!

Tickets for the show priced at £32.50 and £24.50 go on sale tomorrow (Saturday, February 10) at 10am from The Broadway Box Office, telephone 01733 306071, and from the Visitor Information Centre on Bridge Street Peterborough

You can also book online at www.ticketsource.co.uk www.seetickets.com www.gigantic.com Agency tickets are subject to booking fee.