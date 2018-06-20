See TV’s James Martin and The Hairy Bikers in Peterborough

The Cambridgeshire Food & Drink Festival comes to Peterborough this weekend with celebrity chefs The Hairy Bikers and James Martin making an appearance and giving demonstrations.

This festival is jam-packed with things to do including a Local Chef Stage hosted by BBC Radio Cambridgeshire’s Chris Mann, featuring chefs from local restaurants - Adebola Adeshina from The Chubby Castor, Will Frankgate from The Blue Bell at Glinton and renowned local chef Damian Wawrzyniak from the House of Feasts at Eye Green.

James Martin

And look out for demos on both days by Peterborough Telegraph columnist Parveen The Spice Queen and workshops from Cathy from city based Crafting Curries.

There is plenty to see and do with more than 100 exhibitors showcasing some of the best Street Food the UK has to offer, a tasting tent, where you can sample and learn more about some of the exhibitors products.

A selection of hands on workshops, including pizza making, a vintage fun fair and a range of activities to keep the kid’s entertained. Not forgetting a fantastic festival bar hosted by Timothy Taylor Brewery.

Rachael Higgins, Marketing Director for the event, said” “We are so excited to also have BBC Music Introducing Cambridgeshire involved on the Saturday. The stage will be hosted by Steve Jackson. Folk singer Melody Causton and 1970s inspired band Fred’s House are among those performing”.

The Hairy Bikers

Little Mix music lovers will love the Little Fix tribute band who won BBC1’s ‘Better than the Real Thing’ in 2017. They are performing on Saturday afternoon, whilst Ryan as Olly, an Olly Murs tribute act, will be performing after the England v Panama World Cup football match, which will be shown in our big screen fanzone, sponsored by Bad Rhino on Sunday afternoon.

This event really is so much more than just a food festival providing a fun day out for all the family, even the family pet dogs are welcome to attend the event and stay in the camping field too.

What’s even better is that if you want to turn it into a weekend away, you can enjoy three nights of camping or caravanning. Campers can stay from Friday right through until Monday morning, ensuring that they don’t miss out on a second of the festival.

Pub quizzes and live music will also be on offer in the evenings in order to keep the whole family entertained from dawn until dusk, providing a great summer weekend for all the family.

The main Festival is open from 9am until 7pm on Saturday and 9am until 7pm on Sunday . Those who are camping are welcome to arrive from 2pm on Friday .

Children aged 7 or under are free to enter the festival with an adult who has purchased a Standard Entrance ticket (1 adult to 4 children aged 7 or under). There is also free onsite parking.

For more go to www.cambridgeshirefoodanddrinkfestival.co.uk