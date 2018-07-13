See the UK Monster Truck Nationals on us - we have family tickets to give away

The special 10th anniversary UK Monster Truck Nationals event looks set to once again sell out in advance, and we’ve teamed up with the organisers to give away family tickets (worth £45 each) to FIVE lucky winners!

The show takes place at Santa Pod Raceway near Wellingborough on Sunday, August 19, with gates open from 9am, and action from 12noon.

Fans of all ages can celebrate with the UK’s top Monster Trucks as they crash and smash their way through this heavyweight showdown, including freestyle action with awesome bus jumps!

Other entertainment includes a very special combined performance from two world record holders as superstars Terry Grant and Lee Bowers team up to present amazing car and motorcycle stunts, plus live wrestling and the 300mph ‘Fireforce’ jet car.

Visitors can top the day off with a ride in a real Monster Truck at this event! Full size car-crushing passenger ride trucks and even children’s mini monster trucks will be attending.

For full details of this great summer holiday family day out see www.monstertrucknationals.co.uk No tickets will be available on the day.

To be in with a chance of winning a family ticket answer this question: On what date does the 2018 UK Monster Truck Nationals take place?

Email your answer to brad.barnes@jpress.co.uk before noon on July 17. Winners’ details will be forwarded to the organisers to arrange prize delivery.