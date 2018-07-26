See Peter Pan The Musical at Sacrewell Farm

Immersion Theatre invite you to soar away to Neverland as they bring their most magical musical to date, PETER PAN, outdoors at Sacrewell Farm on Saturday (28th).

Get ready to think happy thoughts and fly high as the mischievous Peter embarks on an awfully big adventure, introducing the Darling children to the Lost Boys, Tinkerbell, the hilarious Smee, and a host of other exciting characters before facing the most feared villain of them all, Captain Hook!

The stage is set beside the mill stream at Sacrewell, beneath the boughs of the willow tree, with the sloping bank providing a gradual slope to set up your picnic blankets.

and low-backed chairs on. The performance is recommended for ages 4+ and will continue even if the weather is wet so please ensure you come prepared. You are welcome to bring your own picnic or to purchase snacks at Sacrewell on the night. Book your tickets online. Children £8, Adult £10, Family £32