Saxons, pancakes and cookies

A whole host of fun events are happening next week during February half term at Peterborough Cathedral.

Time Explorers is returning – this time with Time Explorers: Saxons.

In the cathedral’s 900th anniversary year, take a closer look at the Saxon era.

Family members (both young and not-so-young) can join in with craft activities as they learn about the people who founded and built the cathedral.

Time Explorers: Saxons takes place from Monday (12th) to Friday (16th), from 1.00pm to 4.00pm.

Entry is free (just drop in – no need to book), but donations are welcome to cover costs.

Children must be accompanied by an adult.

The cathedral grounds will also be playing host to a prestigious sporting event – The Family Pancake Olympics.

Competitors will take part in pancake flipping, pancake flinging and a crazy pancake obstacle course, and generally celebrate Pancake Day in the most awesome way possible – with goody-bags and prizes to be won.

The Family Pancake Olympics will take place on Pancake Day – Tuesday, February 13, from 10.00am to 12.00noon in the cathedral grounds.

Entry is free (no need to book). The event is being sponsored by Metro Bank in Peterborough.

In addition, there will also be daily Cookie Making classes at Becket’s Tea Room – the cathedral’s amazing 14th century cafeteria.

These will be held tomorrow (Friday 9th) and Monday (12th), and from Wednesday (14th) to Friday (16th) at 10.00am, 1.00pm, 2.00pm and 3.00pm.

Tuesday (13th) is of course reserved for Pancake Making , and these classes will take place at the same time slots.

Entry is free for these classes.

To book, call 07702 948216 or email becketstearoom@gmail.com.

There is a maximum of eight places per session.