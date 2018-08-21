Sawtry paratriathlete Lauren Steadman to take part in Strictly Come Dancing

Sawtry Paratriathlon star Lauren Steadman has revealed she will take part in this years series of the hit BBC show Strictly Come Dancing.

The 25 year-old took to Twitter to make the announcement saying: "Couldn’t be more excited to be a contestant on this years @bbcstrictly The next few weeks will all be about the World Champs in Australia but then I’ll be back and ready to go! #Strictly"



In May Steadman had a convincing victory in a World Cup race in London, just two weeks after she opened her 2018 season with victory in an ITU World Paratriathlon Series event in Yokohama in Japan



Steadman was born on December 18, 1992, in Peterborough, without her right forearm.

She is a double World Champion para-triathlete and six-time European Champion.

In 2014, Lauren also gained a first class degree in Psychology, from Portsmouth University and has since achieved her Masters in Business.

Lauren Steadman after winning silver at the Rio Paralympics

As a swimmer, she competed in two Olympic Games, debuting in Beijing at 15, before qualifying for the final of both the 100m freestyle S9 and the 400m freestyle S9 in London 2012.

In 2016, Lauren secured a silver medal in the inaugural Paratriathlon event at the Summer Paralympics in Rio.

Lauren Steadman was a winner in Japan earlier this year