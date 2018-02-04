Ring legends to do battle as big time wrestling comes to Peterborough

Get ready for a night of professional wrestling providing full throttle entertainment.

The WAW line-up at The Broadway on February 8 consists of wellknown ring legends which will make it a memorable night for fight fans.

Former WWE sensation Shannon Moore is making a comeback since making his debut on our TV screens in 1995. Moore has worked for World Championship and Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA).

After joining WWF in 2001, he won multiple awards and titles such as NWA Wildside Tag Team Championship with Shane Helms.

No doubt that Moore is still fast and tough, but above all he’s still a jaw dropping showman.

The Knight Family return after performing at the last WAW night at The Broadway in September. They’re admired throughout the international circuit.

Long-running wrestlers of WAW Sweet Saraya, Ricky and Roy Bevis will all also be performing on the night.

Doug Williams, known for his work in TNA and Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) where he became a one-time OVW Heavyweight Champion, additionally appears on the bill.

Another OVW and TNA wrestler, Diamond Steel has proven to be an excitable showman who leaves crowds roaring from his desirable energy.

Well established professional wrestler, Joe Legend will also be appearing on the night. Since 1992 Legend has had some thrilling experiences, joining Sex and Violence in Detroit initially and then joining different wrestling bodies such as WWF in 2001 and then he appeared on ITV’s Celebrity Wrestling in 2005.

Legend’s work from 2007-2014 with World Wrestling Professionals gave him the chance to capture the WWP Heavyweight World Title.

Internationally revered Markus Burke has been on the circuit since 2015 winning the WWP World Heavyweight title.