Review: Rustle, part of Platform8 festival of theatre for Peterborough

One of the key aims of shows like Rustle, by Paddleboat Theatre Company, is to engage with young theatregoers.

So when your four and five year-olds leave the venue using rolled up flyers as telescopes to look for monsters, singing a made-up Rustle song, the only conclusion is that they have at least fulfilled that purpose.

We caught the final performance of the 50-minute production aimed at audiences aged 4-plus, part of the Platform8 festival of theatre for Peterborough, staged in St John’s Church in the city centre.

The four cast members, young would-be adventurers, are lost in the forest at night and see their imaginations run wild, bringing the story to life with simple props, music,puppets and audience interaction.

Is there a monster out there or is it just the rustle of the leaves on the trees as the wind blows?

With energetic and engaging characters - monster catcher Caleb, reluctant adventurer Jerry, bossy Abilail and independent Imogen - it was great fun finding out.

The festival continues with Luke Wright’s one-man show, FRANKIE VAH, at The Key Theatre on October 17.

RENDEZVOUS IN BRATISLAVA, a time-travelling musical in which Miriam Sherwood tells the stories and jokes of her grandfather, whom she never met, is at The Key Theatre on October 19 and St March Church Hall on October 20 for a matinee will greatly appeal to anyone who loves family history or variety shows.

Finally you can see GROUND CONTROL by Non Zero One on October 20 at Peterborough Town Hall,

REVIEW: Brad Barnesm Jasmine Barnes (5), Sasha Barnes (4).