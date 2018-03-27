Review: Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Peterborough Operatic and Dramatic Society’s production of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels at the Key Theatre last week is surely the latest in a long line of award winning productions from this historic society.

The hilarious storyline took us to the French Riviera to follow the scheming cons of Lawrence Jameson (Calvin Lawrence) and his unsuspecting sidekick Freddy Benson (Danny Shackell).

Both of these leading men had the audience in stitches with both slapstick and their one-upmanship of each other.

Joined by Harriet Kemp-Hunt as Christine Colgate, the trio formed a firm bond and played off each other wonderfully.

The trio was supported by the energetic singing and dancing from the chorus, who under director/choreographer Rob Bristow were ably showing us their versatility from Ballroom to Country and Western. The Chorus were at their usual PODS high standard and made the whole show flow with excitement and fun.

For me, though, the comic timing and delivery of Philip Booty and Amanda Villamayor as Andre and Muriel was spot on. Their boozy night of passion followed by inevitable hangovers had us all in stitches. This, twinned with some very impressive dance lifts made their performance a particular highlight.

There were some great performances from some familiar PODS faces and from some of the younger members of the society – it is wonderful to see so many young people involved in amateur theatre and proving that Peterborough produces some real talent.

Underpinning the whole production was Musical Director Steve Hession who kept the show fast paced and well supported with his superb orchestra.

All in all, this was a fun packed evening with some great songs and the usual quality that we have come to expect from PODS. The standing ovation at the end of the show was well deserved and we can’t wait for next year!

REVIEW: Gavin Cooper