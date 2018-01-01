Search

Relaunched Broadway Theatre lands West End hit Blood Brothers

Lyn Paul in Blood Brothers
In the biggest coup of its short, new existence, Peterborough’s Broadway Theatre has landed an eight-show run of Willy Russell’s Blood Brothers.

The national tour of the long-running West End hit will be stopping off in the city from April 23 to 28 after a deal was signed with Bill Kenwright Limited on Friday afternoon.

It will mean the return of the stirring musical which BKL also presented during winter season runs in 2013/14 and 2015/16.

And for the new regime, who only reopened the Broadway in September, it will send a message that big time theatre is back in Peterborough after a relatively low key launch, the highlights being a sellout night of comedy with Sean Lock, music from 80s legend Aleaxander O’Neal and a two-week panto run - the first in a decade.

Lyn Paul is set to reprise the role of Mrs Johnston, which she played in the city two years ago.

Full story in Thursday’s Peterborough Telegraph.