Relaunched Broadway Theatre lands West End hit Blood Brothers

In the biggest coup of its short, new existence, Peterborough’s Broadway Theatre has landed an eight-show run of Willy Russell’s Blood Brothers.

The national tour of the long-running West End hit will be stopping off in the city from April 23 to 28 after a deal was signed with Bill Kenwright Limited on Friday afternoon.

It will mean the return of the stirring musical which BKL also presented during winter season runs in 2013/14 and 2015/16.

And for the new regime, who only reopened the Broadway in September, it will send a message that big time theatre is back in Peterborough after a relatively low key launch, the highlights being a sellout night of comedy with Sean Lock, music from 80s legend Aleaxander O’Neal and a two-week panto run - the first in a decade.

Lyn Paul is set to reprise the role of Mrs Johnston, which she played in the city two years ago.

