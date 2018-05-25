Regional College musicians bring you some classic film sounds

Musicians from Peterborough Regional College will take to the stage tonight (Friday) with nostalgic Film Feels music from the movies.

The college’s award winning Tara Pasveer (pictured) and band Slightly Dutch, indie artist Zach Vaughan, jazz artist Jo Portland, That Metal Band and many more musicians from PRC will present a whole night of your favourite movie soundtracks.

The Film Feels Festival will kick off at 7.30pm and take place at Radius, located above The Solstice in Northminster Road in Peterborough, and will make you rock your socks off to iconic movie soundtrack songs ranging from Rocky to Dirty Dancing, to Thunderbirds and Grease. Along with a few lesser known nuggets.

“It’ll be a good place to listen to live music in an inviting atmosphere,” said co-host and musician Jo Portland. “And the floors won’t feel like you’ve been superglued to them, so that’ll make a good start to the weekend.”

It’s Peterborough’s last chance to see the college’s music graduates as they put on their biggest and most important festival.

Tickets can be purchased online for £5.50 (filmfeelsfestival.bigcartel.com) or £7 on the door.

The music played to accompany morris and folk dance is celebrated in a brand new live show which has been receiving national attention and is set to be performed live at the South Holland Centre, Spalding on Wednesday (30th) at 8pm. Will Pound’s Through The Seasons includes beautiful arrangements of traditional tunes and songs played by three exceptional musicians alongside archive morris dance footage and tales to celebrate a year in the folk dance calendar. The line-up is: Benji Kirkpatrick (Bellowhead) on bouzouki, banjo, mandolin and vocals; Ross Grant (Inlay) on violin and vocals; Will Pound on melodeon and harmonica; and The Globe’s captivating storyteller Debs Newbold.