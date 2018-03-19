Reasons to be cheerful there’s 1, 2, 3 comedy clubs to look forward to

If you missed out on the Key Theatre Comedy Festival last week, fear not... there are plenty more laughs to be had just around the corner.

The ever-enterprising Lightbox Café in Bridge Street is hosting its first Comedy Night on April 5. The “day:night” venue is proving a huge hit, bringing well-known DJs to the city and has been offering diners the chance to sample artisan food by way of their pop-up restaurant evenings. Now owner Eve Warner has decided to bring in some comedy with three acts and a compere set to take to the stage.

Headlining the evening is Alan Hudson, one of the UK’s funniest stage magicians who appeared alongside Penn & Teller on Fool Us with Jonathan Ross and on The Next Great Magician with Stephen Mulhearn. In support are two familiar faces from the UK’s comedy circuit, Paddy Lennox is a stand-up comedian who has wowed audiences at The Comedy Club and Jongleurs as well as being an accomplished actor, while Patrick Draper will kick the evening off with a mixed bag of deadpan jokes, visual gags and songs, all tested on crowds at The Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

In charge of proceedings will be compere Dave Byron, former Managing Director of bmibaby airline who is now carving a successful career as an amusing compere and speaker with a comedy routine based around flying.

Tickets are available from The Lightbox Café or via www.funhousecomedy.co.uk. Doors open from 6.30pm with the show starting at 8pm.

You will also find Funhouse Comedy at The Broadway Suite on March 22.

Topping the bill is Justin Moorhouse (pictured), one of the stars of Phoenix Nights, who has been seen on various TV shows including Live at the Apollo and Alan Davies: As Yet Untitled.

Danny Posthill featured in the finals of Britain’s Got Talent and is known for his impressions, hence the name of his show Totally Trumped.

Compere James Dowdeswell has been seen on Russell Howard’s Good News.

Doors open 6.30pm, a hog roast will be available from 7.30pm – 8.00pm and the comedy begins at 9pm.

The following night (March 23) the city’s oldest comedy club at The Cresset is back with Colin Cole, one of the biggest names in Australian comedy (he’s 6ft 7in), who has appeared on practically every show down under.

Nick Revell started performing stand-up in 1980, and was a regular at the original Comedy Store from 1982 and was nominated for the Perrier in 1987. And Sean McLoughlin is honest, insightful and inappropriate with one great punchline after another.

Your MC is Phil Dinsdale.