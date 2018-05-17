Rapper Ramz to make Peterborough appearance this weekend

Urban Classics at The Solstice in Peterborough welcomes special guest RAMZ (pictured) who will be singing his smash hit ‘Barking’ along with his new tune ‘Family Tree’.

Thursday May 17th

Live Music

Puzzles?, Bridge Street: Open mic with The Interim Room.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Loco with resident DJs Luke & Jake ‘Roscoe’ Baines from 9pm with various Guest DJs throughout the evening from 9pm until 4am • Entry is free before 11pm.

The Met Lounge: EMBRACE - a place for the people by the people of the LGBTQIA+ community. 9pm until 2am.

Quiz

The Ruddy Duck, Peakirk: 8.30pm, £1

Charters, Town Bridge: 8pm, free, £20 bar tab prize for winning team,

Friday 18th

Live Music

The Burghley club: Nicole Lawrence. Free entry.

Blue Bell, Werrington: Live music from TALLAWAH, a local reggae covers band, with a bit of soul and ska too!.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: CIRCA.73 from 9pm playing rock covers and punked up pop.

Charters: Children of the Revolution from 10.30pm. One of the area’s finest bands, with a fabulous repertoire guaranteed to be something for everyone.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Urban Classics night with a Very Special Guest PA in the shape of RAMZ (pictured) who will be singing his smash hit ‘Barking’ along with his new tune ‘Family Tree’. He will be performing live alongside resident DJs in the SolGarden - Supa-T, DJ BDS, T-Rex & Mr Lion. The Solstice will have Commercial Chart, House & Dance Anthems and Harry’s Bar & Cafe will have Party Anthems from 70s, 80s, 90s & 00swith DJ Kizzy. Free before 10.30pm .

The Lightbox, bridge Street: Electronic with Anthony Thornhill.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

Peterborough Conservative Club: Soundtrack Disco with Lee Black from 8.30pm . Free entry.

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday 19th

Live Music

The Burghley club: Lizzy on the Loose. Free entry.

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: SUN OF A GUN, 8-15 to late. Guests welcome.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Kenny Lee and Hustler from 8.30pm. Free entry.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: VELOCITY from 9pm. High energy power trio playing pop and rock covers.

The Stage, Market Deeping: Stealer.

Clubs/DJ

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Eclectic Ballroom presents Paul Wright. Paul spent the late 90s and early 00s often travelling on a Wednesday night to Camden and Paul ‘Trouble’ Anderson’s legendary Loft. He was a regular at Hard Times and Back to Basics in Leeds and also the Hacienda in Manchester. Free all night long. 2 cocktails for £10.

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of hits from across the decades, accompanied by videos on the large screen – 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: SolGarden Terrace Sessions welcomes Platinum London Radio with resident DJ Alessandro Vacca joined by two guest DJs from Platinum Radio London - Dan Auty & Mike Solus.

Charters: Off the Cuff from 9pm, back serving up the best in RnB, 60s Soul, Northern and Motown and Classic Soul crowd pleasers. Get on board with DJs Julian & Glen for this Monthly event. Free entry 9pm – late.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday 20th

Live Music

Charters: Charters Sunday Sessions welcomes the Palmy Uke Band from 3pm. This ensemble will be sharing ukulele love, joy and happiness by putting their spin on popular singalong, foot stomping tunes, many from the 60s, 70s & 80s; Johnny Cash and the Beatles to The Kinks, Neil Diamond, Tom Jones, The Undertones, and many, many more. As one of the members commented “Ukes crash into the 60s via punk!

Peterborough Conservative Club:Country and Western with Peter “Pedro” Barlow from 8.00pm. Free entry.

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: CHRIS BOOTH, ballroom and sequence dancing from 7-30 to 10-30pm. Guests welcome.

Karaoke

The Solstice: LIVE! HD! Sports throughout the day on the big screens followed by karsoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

Monday 21st

Event

The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.

Quizzes/Poker

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Black Swan, Farcet: Every Monday, £1, max team of five, 8pm

Nag’s Head, Eastrea: 8.30pm

Letter B, Whittlesey: 3.30pm

Tuesday 22nd

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Wednesday 23rd

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.