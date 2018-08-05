Rain doesn’t dampen spirits at film festival

Brollies and wellies were the order of the day families braved summer showers at the Burghley House Film Festival.

After weeks of glorious sunshine and hot temperatures, the rain came down for the end of the popular outdoor film festival which took place last weekend.

Burghley House Film Festival, showing Paddington, in the rain. EMN-180729-152503009

Earlier in the week umbrellas were used for cover from the sun - but at the weekend visitors used brollies for their more traditional British use to beat the rain, as the wet weather did not put families off attending to watch a selection of movies on the big screen.

This year the schedule included Murder on the Orient Express, Top Gun, The Lion King and Paddington 2 - meaning there was plenty on offer for old and young.

A spokesman for the festival said; “We had a great festival. Over 8,000 people attended and braved everything from the hottest days of the year to sudden storms, but the atmosphere was fantastic with everyone enjoying the films on offer, along with facepainting and crafts for the children and American style movie diner food.

“The biggest pulls of the festival were the Tom Cruise night on Thursday where we screened Top Gun and Cocktail and Sunday when we showed Paddington 2 and Sing.”

