Put yourself in the picture - at pop up photo booth

Local young producer and arts student Hanna Hughes is inviting children, young people, and families to her pop up artist studio in Peterborough’s Queensgate shopping centre on Tuesday (February 13) for the chance to be snapped at a photo booth with a grand twist.

Visitors to the studio will experience a unique opportunity to feature in photographic re-enactments of famous masterpieces of art from Da Vinci to Van Gogh.

The photographs captured on the day will be included at a public exhibition at the City Gallery in Priestgate in April.

On arrival visitors will be invited to choose from 30 different paintings from the canon of art history, spanning over 400 years. A make-up and prop artist will then style visitors in the look of their chosen portrait, transforming visitors into a living work of ancient art.

The resulting image will be reproduced in a gold frame, in keeping with the ‘Old Master’ theme, and will be given pride of price in the exhibition.

A VIP private view invitation and the red-carpet treatment will also be offered to all who are photographed at the artist studio.

Hanna said: “My project idea came about from my love of art history and Old Masters.

“I’ve chosen a great selection of images including well-known favourites such as Vermeer’s ‘Girl with a Pearl Earring’. The images include individuals, pairs and groups so the whole family can take part. I hope

this project encourages everyone to exercise their right to visit public galleries, especially the City Gallery, which are still free admission.”

The artist studio will appear for one day only during February half term, so it is not to be missed!

Catch the pop up artist studio at the Vivacity unit, opposite McDonald’s inside Queensgate.

Hanna’s event is supported by the Peterborough Presents ‘Emerge Programme’, which gives training and support to the city’s young creatives. The organisation is currently hosting a ‘Training

Weekender’ for other budding arts practitioners aged 16-25 to give them similar opportunities to Hanna.

To find out more about Peterborough Presents, visit peterboroughpresents.org