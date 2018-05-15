Playgoers to bring Ayckbourn classic to the Key Theatre

The Peterborough Playgoers Present a festive comedy by Alan Ayckbourn - Life and Beth at the Key theatre from May 23-26.

It’s Christmas, and Beth Timms is mourning the recent death of her health and safety officer husband, Gordon.

Beth’s sister-in-law Connie and son Martin have come to stay, determined to ensure that she should have a stress-free Christmas. However, between Connie’s drinking problem and Martin’s unspeaking and emotionally volatile girlfriend Ella, their intentions prove to be short-lived.

Only David, the local vicar, provides Beth with any comfort, but when he says a prayer on her behalf, there are unforeseen consequences which Beth is not altogether pleased with.

Working with the Playgoers for the first time and directing Life and Beth is Kindred Drama director Paul Collings.

Paul said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be working with Peterborough Playgoers for the first time. It’s certainly been a learning curve for me as well as I hope the company. I’ve worked hard to achieve a relaxed and fun environment in rehearsals, which I think is paying dividends in terms of the performances that the actors are producing. “The play itself is a really touching, funny and interesting piece, much like a sitcom in feel, and explores relationships and grief in an entertaining but also sensitive manner.”

Tickets at vivacity.org