PHOTO SPECIAL: Truckfest rolls into Peterborough to thrill a sun soaked East of England Arena

The sun shone as Truckfest rolled into Peterborough at the weekend for two days of motoring mania at the East of England Arena and Event Centre

And this year there were more trucks, more celebrities and more entertainment!

The Hugely Popular Ice Road Trucker star Todd Dewey was greeting fans all weekend, after a successful hosting appearance last year at Truckfest.

Always a big attraction, Monster Trucks Swamp Thing and Slingshot were in battle in the main arena with lots of stunts and car crushing, always popular with the kids and the big kids too, it wouldn’t be Truckfest without Monster Trucks.

James Dylan has performed stunts all over the world and accumulated FIVE World Records on the way, He got together a team of the most talented riders to amaze the crowds with unbelievable skills.

There was a fabulous firework display and live entertainment in the brand-new Plaza and a live stage with top live music and entertainment, with children’s characters Chase and Marshall from Paw Patrol, Princess Poppy and Branch from Trolls and Darth Vader, Chewbacca and a Storm Trooper from Star Wars all appearing throughout the weekend.

Truckfest Peterborough also welcomed the massively popular huge machines from the movie Transformers.

And another first to Truckfest Peterborough, having flown half way around the world from the Outback of Australia, were tough television truckers Steve and Yogi.