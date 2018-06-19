PHOTO SPECIAL: Thousands flock to Peterborough Heritage Festival 2018

Have your say

Thousands flocked to Peterborough Heritage Festival at the weekend - the UK’s largest multi-period city centre living history festival.

There were plenty of things to do and see for free, from dancing to civil war re-enactments.

Here’s a look at some of our highlights:

1. Have a go archery

Budding Robin Hood could take part in an archery throwdown.

Have a go archery took place all day in the Cathedral precincts.

2. Festival food

Nothing makes a summer time festival like food cooked outdoors. Punters enjoyed the ultimate barbecue at the historic food court. There was plenty to choose from, including roast wild boar burgers plus some worldwide cuisine at the Cultural Treasures tent in St John’s Square.

3. The beer tent

Castor Ales provided the Heritage Festival’s popular beer tent once again for 2018, featuring local and craft ales the like of which cannot be found elsewhere.

And it included a beer specially brewed for Peterborough Heritage Festival 2018! Cheers!

4. Historic trade fayre

Gifts like no other were on offer at the historic trade fayre, from authentic leather goods to WW2 surplus supplies.

5. The sport of kings - literally.

The main arena was chock full of battle re-enactment displays throughout the day. From the 14th Century Knights’ Royal Foot Tournament to Vikings and Saxons charging headlong into each other, and Civil War soldiers unleashing musket fire and pikes on Royalist fugitives - there was plenty of action.

For full details of Peterborough Heritage Festival Weekend, go to vivacity.org/heritagefest