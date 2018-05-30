PHOTO SPECIAL: Summer is on the way as Peterborough Lido opens for new season

The opening of the Lido is a sign that summer is on the way, and there were no excuses not to take to the pool last Saturday with forecast thundery showers fortunately skirting past Peterborough.

With neighbouring Northamptonshire being drenched in a miserable bank holiday, the rain held off here to allow for plenty of outdoor swimming after the Lido was opened by the new Mayor of Peterborough Cllr Chris Ash, and mayoress Doreen Roberts.

And among the early visitors for the new Lido season was Peterborough United legend Jack Carmichael, who came with granddaughters Lilly, Ella and Amelia.

The Lido is well established in Peterborough as it begins its 82nd season, but this year there is something a bit different with words from local poets inscribed onto the walls.

Cllr Ash said: “Even though it was not a bright start to the day it was good to see quite a few people at the Lido and I do very much hope we have a good summer and people make use of the excellent facility.”

General manager for the Lido Steven Luker, from Vivacity, said: “The Peterborough Lido is such a treasured landmark for the local community and we were so proud to be able to open its doors on Saturday for its 82nd year.

“We know just how much it means to the city and, this season, Vivacity will be improving our swim sessions with an early bird offering, brand new fun sessions and special event days.”