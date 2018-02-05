Peterborough youngsters will sing with pop opera kings G4

Young performers from the Wildcats Theatre School will perform alongside G4 when the “kings of popera” visit The Cresset next month.

Owner of the Stamfor-based Wildcats, Caz Dolby said: “Taking part in this event offers so much more to those involved than just singing on stage.”

Among the children participating, Amy-lee Harris aged 12 from Peterborough said “I am so excited can’t believe I’m going to perform at Disneyland Paris and alongside G4.”

Josh Chalfont, age 11 from Deeping St James said “It’s all really exciting and I’ve been very lucky to experience so much all through Wildcats, I’ve loved every single bit.”

Freya Giles aged 9 from Yaxley added: “I can’t wait to perform in Disneyland, and to perform on stage with G4 is just amazing! I feel so lucky and so happy.”