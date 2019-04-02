Peterborough’s Green Backyard to host trail based on popular children’s book Stick Man

Popular character Stick Man, which is based on the children’s picture book written by Julia Donaldson, features in a new free activity trail opening at The Green Backyard community garden.

The Green Backyard in Oundle Road, opposite the Peterborough United stadium, was chosen to host the trail as part of a nationwide scheme supported by Stick Man brand owner Magic Light Pictures and Social Farms & Gardens, a charity which promotes land-based activities that encourage learning and improved well-being.

The free, self-guided trail begins on Wednesday, April 10 and offers an interactive learning experience for three to seven year olds. It has been designed to help children go on their own adventure with the character.

Brightly coloured boards featuring Stick Man and other characters from the picture book will guide children and families around the trail, with an activity pack and certificate available for parents to purchase for a small charge.

This Easter there will also be Stick Man Story Time sessions, featuring group readings of the popular book and guided tours of the activity trail, where children can make their own Stick Man to take home. Places for these can be booked through the group’s Facebook page.

Sophie Antonelli, co-founder and business development worker at The Green Backyard, said: “Learning about nature and the environment and creating community resources are very important parts of what we do here, so we’re thrilled that we can host a trail at our site.

“Stick Man is extremely popular with young children, so being able to have this trail is a real boost. We’re expecting lots of interest from regular visitors and hopefully some new visitors, who will be able to find out more about the work we do here.”

The trail is part of a unique national project devised by Social Farms & Gardens which uses the Stick Man character to help thousands of parents and young children ‘twig’ just how much fun learning through nature can be.

There are estimated to be more than 2,500 social farms and gardens in the UK which do great work in helping transform people’s lives and the places where they live.

Heidi Seary from Social Farms & Gardens said: “Modern life sometimes means children don’t always have access to the countryside or regular opportunity to play and learn outdoors.

“We hope that the trail at The Green Backyard will inspire young children and their families to go on their own outdoor adventure with Stick Man where they can have fun, as well as learn more about the natural world and how things grow.”

Daryl Shute, brand director at Magic Light Pictures, said: “Encouraging exploration and learning about nature are core values for the Stick Man brand so we are really excited to bring these trails into a new setting and reach a wider audience.”

The first story time session begins at 11am on the first day. Tickets cost £5 plus booking fee. To book, visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/stick-man-story-time-and-guided-activity-trail-tickets-59334226268?fbclid=IwAR1TlfRnDDh_JYdB6eJxoRn5_sB617wm5qa0wkWOKjfAGa1AnTiUoiQYe68.