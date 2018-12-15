Peterborough’s former Broadway Theatre to screen festive film Elf after drive-in cinema cancellation

The Peterborough Theatre (formerly the Broadway) will screen festive film Elf next week after the cancellation of a drive-in cinema.

The film featuring Will Ferrell was due to be screened on the first night of the Moonlight Drive-in Cinema at Serpentine Green in Hampton on Tuesday, only for the firm to cancel all of its shows without informing customers first.

The Peterborough Telegraph has been unable to contact Moonlight to find out for further information.

Having read about the cancellations the theatre in Broadway has decided to screen Elf on Thursday as part of its ‘Film Festive Family Fun’.

Elf will be screened at 2pm, with tickets costing £5. Before that are Stick Man at 11am and The Gruffalo’s Child at 11.40am.

Both of these are free to view, while there will also be a bouncy castle and Father Christmas will be making an appearance.

There will be some food available and light lunches can be pre-ordered.

For more information, visit the theatre’s Facebook page or website.

RELATED

Customers angry after late cancellation of Peterborough Moonlight Drive-In Cinema