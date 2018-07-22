Peterborough’s Classical Reflection twins to star in city performance

The angelic voices of Classical Reflection, Peterborough twins Hannah and Naomi Moxon, who wowed The Voice judges and viewers three years ago will take to the Key Theatre stage in September for a great new charity performance.

City-based De Silva Theatrical (in association with Taylor Rose) will present The Magic of Musicals, a charity gala performance in aid of local charity, Little Miracles.

Featuring performances from the local company alongside current and past professional West End stars, the evening promises to be an eclectic mix of musical theatre songs from 1939 MGM hit movie The Wizard of Oz right up to the recently released The Greatest Showman.

Since The Voice, Classical Reflection have achieved a number 3 selling album ‘Echo’ in the UK Classical Chart, headlined at The Royal Albert Hall for Bloodwise’s Christmas With The Stars and have sung for HRH The Duke of Kent.

Naomi and Hannah were also nominated for ‘The Sound of Classical’ poll at the Classic Brit Awards this year.

Also appearing will be Lloyd Daniels, who shot to fame on X-Factor in 2009 and quickly went on to perform in the lead role of the Bill Kenwright UK Tour of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

He has most recently been cast in the brand new musical, Closets , being performed in Manchester in August this year.

Alongside Lloyd and Classical Reflection will be West End performer Holly-Ann Hul.

Fresh from performing in ‘Les Miserables’, currently the world’s longest-running musical, Holly is also part of an upcoming country music girl band called Houston, whose latest EP Manuscripts rose to number three in the UK Country Music chart.

The show will raise funds for Little Miracles, a Peterborough charity that supports families that have children with additional needs, disabilities and life-limiting conditions. Just like everyone else, these children need a place to play, laugh and create friendships - Little Miracles provides this alongside access to advice, support and care that they so desperately need. More at www.littlemiraclescharity.org.uk