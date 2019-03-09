Peterborough pupils thrive at writing and drama

Stories were at the heart of competitions designed to get Peterborough pupils stretching their imaginations.

Youngsters were encouraged write their own stories, as ten schools from the Jack Hunt Trust took part in the 500 Words competition. The pupils came up with an incredible range of themes, characters and storylines to impress the judges. A grand prizegiving was held last week, when pupils were joined by author and illustrator Ellie Sandall. The overall winner was Leila Myszka from Sacred Heart RC Primary, while Grazielly Candido from Middleton Primary took second prize, and Navjot Kaur Wahiwala from Longthorpe Primary took third place. Evan Huson from Sacred Heart RC Primary was highly commended. There were also celebrations for young actors at The Peterborough Drama Festival. The festival has been running since 1945, but for only the second time ever it was not held last year because of snow. Youngsters take part in a variety of disciplines including acting, verse-speaking, prepared speech, Bible Reading, Mime, Shakespeare and Improvisation. Steve Cutts, vice chairman of the festival, said: “The festival is always a wonderful showcase of local talent. Students gain a great deal of confidence and pleasure from taking part and they develop a life-long love for the performing arts. It is often hard work for both teachers and pupils, but the benefits, rewards and memories are long-lasting.” Mr Cutts urged anyone interested in joining the organising committee to visit www.peterboroughdramafestival.org.uk/

Peterborough Reads 500 - Leila Myszka, Evan Hudson and Aleena John from Sacred Heart school.

Peterborough Reads 500 - Grazielly Candido, Anna Koczis and Sheba Sunil from Middleton Primary

Peterborough Reads 500 - Navjot Wahiwala, Angelina Elmer and Jack Pettman from Longthorpe Primary

Peterborough Reads 500 - award winners

