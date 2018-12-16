Peterborough Pride to return in 2019

Following the success of the first Peterborough Pride held this July, organisers of the event have confirmed the go ahead of Peterborough Pride 2019.

Peterborough Pride 2019 will run from Friday, June 28 until Friday, July 5 2019 and promises to be even bigger, with a week-long programme of performances, parties, gatherings and acts of solidarity all celebrating the city’s lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community.

Peterborough Pride 2018

Lead organiser Simon Green said: “I’m delighted to announce that Peterborough Pride 2019 will once again see the city come together in such a positive way.

“This year’s event was the culmination of months of planning and the collective hard work and vision of a large number of dedicated individuals, businesses and organisations. Thank you to everyone involved and all who came out to party.

“Of course Peterborough Pride is for everyone regardless of sexuality or gender identity. So, to help build on last year’s phenomenal success, we are pleased to announce a number of exciting opportunities for people to get involved in Peterborough Pride 2019.

“We’d love to hear from anyone who would like to be a part in making this amazing event happen, especially those with skills and experience in ‘making things happen’, social media, PR, business engagement and fundraising.

“We are also holding a special information session for individuals, businesses and organisations who want to host or lead an event that will feature in the Pride Programme, prospective sponsors and all who have something special to offer.”

The session will be on January 24, 2019, from 6pm at The Metal HQ, Chauffeur’s Cottage, St Peter’s Road, Peterborough, PE1 1YX. Food and drink will be provided,

Any individuals or businesses looking to help should email Simon on peterboroughpride@gmail.com, call or message 07484 772729.

To book your place for the information session email Simon on the address above.