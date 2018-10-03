Peterborough celebrations for Black History Month revealed

Organisers of Black History Month celebrations in Peterborough have announced details of events in October.

Black History Month has been held annually in the UK every October since 1987 and the main aims of the initiative are to celebrate the achievements and contributions of black people, as well as sharing the richness of their cultures with wider communities.

This year’s main event in Peterborough will take place in Cathedral Square on Saturday, October 6 between 11am and 5.30pm. There will be live music, poetry readings, African clothing, Caribbean food stalls and arts and crafts.

Bernadetta Omondi, from the Black History Month Committee, said: “Everyone in Peterborough is welcome to be part of this celebration and you can join regardless of race, religion, age, disability or culture.

“The Cathedral Square event always attracts many people and is a colourful, positive occasion, helping to bring communities together and celebrate diversity as well as what we all share in common.

“We look forward to seeing people there and also at the other events taking place across the city throughout the month.”

Events taking place in celebration of Black History Month in Peterborough are as follows:

. October 5: An evening with poet PD Lorde at the Key Theatre from 7.45pm

. October 6: Peterborough main event at Cathedral square 11am until 5.30pm

. October 9: Inter Faith Round Table, Bourges Room, Peterborough Town hall from 6.30pm

. October 13: Health Workshop held by Prostate Cancer awareness, 19 Fitzwilliam Street from 2pm

. October 15-19: Focus on Windrush and the NHS at 70, 11am -4pm each day in the Atrium at Peterborough City Hospital.

. October 20: Talk focused on Minority Businesswomen at the Park Inn hotel from 1pm - 4pm

. October 27: Minority Business summit at the Park Inn hotel from 10am.

Cllr Irene Walsh, cabinet member for communities, said: “This is another important series of events to promote diversity and equality in our city.

“Peterborough celebrates all of its communities and cultures and these events will be a fantastic opportunity for all to learn from and enjoy.”

For more information visit www.bhmpeterborough.org.