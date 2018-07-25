Peterborough celebrates youth talent

Talented teens and artistic children took to the stage as part of a spectacular show celebrating youth in Peterborough.

The Peterborough Youth Jam took place in the city centre this weekend, with youngsters singing, dancing and playing musical instruments in the colourful festival.

More than 250 performers took part throughout the day with 400 people joining in the grand finale at 5pm. The young people came from many schools and groups including Peterborough Regional College and Wildcats Theatre School.

Jonathan Martin, CEO of YMCA Trinity Group said: “The event was a huge success, and we were all blown away by the level of talent amongst Peterborough’s young people. There was a great atmosphere throughout the day and more than 2,500 local people joined in the fun.

“We couldn’t have run the event without the support of 50 volunteers, to whom we extend our huge thanks. And not only was the event a fantastic way for us to be part of Peterborough Celebrates, we also raised more than £400 towards our new youth centre in Hampton.”

In addition to the performances, 20 local community groups supported the event, running stands in Cathedral Square.

YMCA volunteers on the day also sought the views of young people in the city, to understand how they feel about life and the role of family, community, sports and work. With 33 per cent of the population of Peterborough aged 25 and under, YMCA is seeking to ensure their voice is heard.

YMCA Trinity Group and The Cresset would like to thank Service AV, Warrior Promotions, Peterborough City Council and Peterborough Regional College for their invaluable support with the Youth Jam event.

The survey is still live and young people are encouraged to take part – see YMCA Trinity Group’s Facebook page for more details. The results will be shared in the coming weeks.