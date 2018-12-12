Peterborough Apprentice star Khadija Kalifa ‘fired’ after final five interview stage

Peterborough businesswoman Khadija Kalifa was ‘fired’ tonight in the penultimate episode of The Apprentice.

The boss of eco-friendly cleaning firm Opal and Pearl was given the chop by Lord Sugar in tonight’s episode after the gruelling interview stage, which saw her grilled over her business plan.

Mum of two Khadija had seen off 11 other candidates to make it to this stage, and she told the Peterborough Telegraph: “I’m very pleased to have made it that far. Obviously there’s an element of wishing I had made the final, but I’m excited by what’s to come.”

For a full interview with Khadija, including where she thinks she went wrong in tonight’s episode, visit www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk from 6am tomorrow.

