Peterborough am dram group takes on Mel Brooks classic The Producers

Get ready for the most mischievous show in town as PODS take on Mel Brooks’ classic musical, The Producers.

Following on from their sold-out giggle-a-minute hit with The Vicar of Dibley last September, award-winning Peterborough Operatic and Dramatic Society (PODS) are at at it again, tickling your chuckle muscles as they put on another laugh-out-loud comedy – and this time it’s got razzamatazz song and dance numbers, too!

Fans of the filmmaker, actor, comedian, composer and writer, Mel Brooks, are going to be in for a real treat as PODS bring to life his now iconic show.

Based on Brooks’ original satirical film, starring Gene Wilder and Zero Mostel, which is now more than 50 years old, the stage show is packed with the same politically incorrect wicked wit that’s made it such a classic story over the years.

A down-on-his-luck Broadway producer and his mild-mannered accountant come up with a scheme to produce the most notorious flop in history, cheating their ‘little old lady’ backers out of millions of dollars to put on the worst show in town.

Only one thing goes wrong - the show is a smash hit!

Join in the antics of Max Bialystock and Leo Bloom as they manoeuvre their way fecklessly through finding a show, hiring a director, raising the money and finally taking to the stage with what’s meant to be the show to end all rotten shows.

Along the way you’ll meet Franz Liebkind, the deranged writer of the play Springtime For Hitler, who, from his coup of beloved pigeons, has penned the ultimate love letter to his favourite Fuhrer. Then there’s flamboyant Roger De Bris, the worst director in New York and his ‘common-law assistant’ Carmen Ghia who, with their camp, all-singing, all dancing team, add their unique take on the show so they can always ‘Keep It Gay’.

And last of all, is Ulla, the Swedish beauty with the longest legs and the biggest ambition to be a star, who brings the complication of love into the heady mix of double-bluffing and scheming.

Get set for the impish, scallywag humour we’ve come to expect from a Mel Brooks’ masterpiece alongside a generous serving of stylish and sophisticated Broadway musical magic with glittering dance numbers from I Wanna Be A Producer to King of Broadway.

Throw away the musical theatre rule book and settle down for a night of belly laughs. These producers are doing it differently and are determined to bring you the most mischievous show in town.

The Producers is at The Key Theatre, March 12-16, 7.30pm (plus 2.30pm Saturday matinee). For tickets, please call in to the Key Theatre box office, call 01733207239 or visit vivacity.org/whatson

You can also keep up to date on all things PODS by visiting www.peterborough-operatic.co.uk