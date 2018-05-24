Our pick of the things to do this week in and around Peterborough

The opening of The Lido, comedy, circus and an eveing with Anfield Legends- just some of the things to keep people entertained in the next seven days.

The Lido, May 26

Ronnie O'Sullivan, who is coming to The Broadway.

Peterborough’s open air swimming complex - The Lido - opens for the summer on Saturday... and it is free entry on the first day.

vivacity.org

Comedy club

The Lightbox, Bridge Street, tonight

Anfield Legends

After wowing the judges on Britain’s Got Talent, hilarious magician Mandy Muden will be taking to the stage alongside Nick Page, Tom Christian and Fran Jenking. Tickets £10 include a drink.

Tel 01733 894444.

An Audience With Anfield Legends

The Cresset, May 30

Hosted by sports journalist Ian Ridley, sit back and enjoy the banter with Liverpool legends John Barnes, Jan Molby and Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock. It will be a time to reflect on the season - and Champions League final - and the World Cup.

www.cresset.co.uk

Time Explorers

Peterborough Cathedral, May 28 - June 1, 1pm - 4pm

Experience the story of Norman Peterborough through family craft activities – constructing a castle for Tout Hill for Abbot Turoldus, making a chest to hide treasure from Hereward the Wake, and creating an arch to help rebuild the Abbey after the fire of 1116! There is no need to book – just drop in. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

peterborough-cathedral.org.uk

Life and Beth

Key Theatre studio, until May 26

There is still time to see The Peterborough Playgoers’ festive comedy written by Alan Ayckbourn. It’s Christmas, and Beth Timms is mourning the recent death of her health and safety officer husband, Gordon.

Beth’s sister-in-law Connie and son Martin have come to stay, determined to ensure that she should have a stressfree Christmas.

vivacity.org

Circus Hassani

The Broadway, May 29-June3

Experience the excitement, thrills and spills of the circus live on stage. A fun-filled immersive spectacular for all the family is promised with aerial acts, acrobats, Bippo the Clown and more.

broadwaypeterborough.co.uk

Comedy Club

The Cresset, May 25

Jeff Innocent is one of the best acts in the country and has been for the last 10 years – he’s won the Time Out Comedy Award and Comedians Comic of the Year with his unrivalled razor sharp wit and his act that The Independent calls “part history lesson, part sociology lecture but all funny.” Joining him is Duncan Oakley and Garrett Millerick. Your MC is Jonathan Mayor.

www.cresset.co.uk

The Little Mix Show

The Cresset, May 27

An energetic tribute that follows in the footsteps of the award winning girl band, Little Mix. Suitable for kids, tweens, teens and adults alike, this iconic 5-star rated show has live vocals and is full of commercial pop-video

choreography, bringing the full pop concert experience.

www.cresset.co.uk

Peterborough Arts Cinema

John Clare Theatre, tonight

Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool is based on Peter Turner’s memoir and follows the playful but passionate relationship between Turner (Jamie Bell) and the eccentric actress Gloria Grahame (Annette Bening) in 1978 Liverpool. What starts as a vibrant affair between a legendary femme fatale and her young lover quickly grows into a deeper relationship, with Turner being the person Gloria turns to for comfort. Their passion and lust for life is tested to the limits.

peterboroug-hartscinema.co.uk

Northborough Open Gardens

St Andrew’s Church, May 28

From 1pm to 5pm, maps and refreshments in the church.