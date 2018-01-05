Our pick of the things to do this week in and around Peterborough

The end of the panto season, music and more to keep you entertained this week if you are looking to go out in and around Peterborough this week.

Sleeping Beauty

Key Theatre until Jan 7

There is still a chance to enjoy fun galore as Simon Egerton returns in the writer/director’s chair with a great cast - and look out for a terrific performance from the jester Jiggles (Josh Haberfield).

vivacity-peterborough.com

Ice Skating

Peterborough One retail Park, until Jan 8

The festive ice skating rink.

www.pe1.co.uk

Limehouse Lizzy

Stamford Corn Exchange, Jan 6

Limehouse Lizzy continue to keep the spirit of celtic rock icon Philip Lynott and his band Thin Lizzy alive, well and dominating stages worldwide. The band have also added a tribute into their show to ex-Thin Lizzy guitarist (and world renowned solo artist) Gary Moore who sadly passed away in 2011.

www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk

Sinbad The Adult Panto

Stamford Corn Exchange, Jan 11 and 12

Market Theatre Company bring to life the story of Sinbad the Sailor and his epic adventures across the seas, packing it with corny jokes, raunchy plots and blatant sexual innuendo! With a minimum of set, props and costumes, the fearless company of three will take this traditional story and distort it almost beyond recognition. Featuring Nick Hooton, Carrie Laurence and Pip Johnson - who, with the help of various traditional pantomime characters (and some not so traditional) will keep you entertained. For adults only.

01780 766455

Bonjour Tristesse Stamford Arts Centre, Jan 9

Literature at Lunchtime offers up Bonjour Tristesse at 2.30pm. While spending the summer on the French Riviera, a spoiled, hedonistic teenager (Jean Seberg) plots to keep her beloved playboy father (David Niven) away from his controlling bride-to-be (Deborah Kerr). Sizzle in 50s’ St Tropez!

www.stamford artscentre.co.uk

Rapunzel - A Tangled Tale

Stamford Arts Centre until Jan 7

The pantomime adventure of a lifetime! Join Polka Dot Pantomimes for the magical tangled tale of Rapunzel.

www.stamfordartscentre.co.uk

Toy Stories

Peterborough Museum until Jan 7

Toy Stories’ is an exhibition full of toys from past generations. Ever wondered about the history of dolls’ houses, Barbie, Rubik’s Cube and Lego? Find out about these fascinating facts and more.

vivacity-peterborough.com

Spook The Horse

The Broadway, Jan 5

Tribute to superstar Canadian singer/songwriter Neil Young.

www.thebroadway.today

Gordon Giltrap

The Broadway, Jan 6

With over 40 years in the business, Gordon will satisfy fans with his most well loved hits, as well as explaining the history of his many different guitars. Be prepared for beautiful compositions that cross all musical genres with wit, charm and unbelievable talent.