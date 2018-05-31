Our 10 things to do in and around Peterborough this week

There are film screenings, theatre circus and outdoor actities galore in and around the city this week.

Circus Hassani

PAOS takes place in June

The Broadway, until June 3

The thrills and spills of the Big Top are brought to the stage with spectacular aerial and hoop artistes plus Bippo The Clown.

www.broadwaypeterborough.co.uk

Launch

Cathedral Square, June 2

Peterborough Artists’ Open Studios are holding a public launch (9am – 5pm) during which people can meet some of the 108 artists taking part this year and pick up a copy of the PAOS 2018 brochure.”

www.paos.org.uk

Time Explorers

Peterborough Cathedral, until June 1, 1pm to 4pm

Experience the story of Norman Peterborough through family craft activities – constructing a castle for Tout Hill for Abbot Turoldus, making a chest to hide treasure from Hereward the Wake, and creating an arch to help rebuild the Abbey after the fire of 1116! There is no need to book – just drop in. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

peterborough-cathedral.org.uk

An Ideal Husband (live screening)

Key Theatre, June 5

The Oscar Wilde comedy from London’s Vaudeville Theatre features a star-studded cast including real-life father and son duo Edward Fox and Freddie Fox alongside Frances Barber, Nathaniel Parker, Sally Bretton and Susan Hampshire.

vivacity.org

Bushcraft Skills

Ferry Meadows, June 2

Those aged 7+ can learn how to use a selection of tools including loppers and gimlets to turn Elder sticks into crafts such as beads, jewellery and many more.Meet at the Lakeside Car Park at 10.30am or 1.30pm. Also until June 3 (10am - 3.30pm) collect a trail sheet from the Visitor Centre and then hunt for clues. Return to the Information Centre to claim a prize.

www.nene parktrust.org.uk

Walk

Riverford Farm, Thornaugh, June 6

Peterborough organic farm Riverford is opening its gates to the public for a series of summer walks. The latest will take place between 5pm and 7pm , followed by a Riverford picnic of freshly made pies, dips and salads. The price is £7.50 for adults and £3.50 for children 5-12 .

Tickets Eventbrite.co.uk

Film Premiere

John Clare Theatre, June 5

Peterborough based filmmaker Jay Gearing premieres his

documentary series of 10 short films about people who work in food production and warehousing in the Peterborough area. The films, entitled ‘Workers’, explores workplace experiences within people’s wide-ranging stories, enabling the person at the heart of each story to choose how to narrate their place within it. The screening is free and will take place from 19.45-21.30.

www. creativeinterruptions.com

Peterborough Big Band

Brewery Tap, June 7

Playing a variety of numbers from the 1930s to 2016 with regular singers Maria and Tony.

peterborough bigband.webplus.net

Peterborough Arts Cinema

John Clare Theatre, tonight

On Body And Soul tells the story of an ageing recluse, Endre, the reserved and saturnine manager of a small abattoir, whose eye is caught by a shy and graceful newcomer in the office; the young Mária.

peterborough artscinema.co.uk