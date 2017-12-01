One of the finest combos anywhere

Since its inception in 2002, the Osian Roberts/Steve Fishwick band have built a strong reputation as one of the most consistent and exciting live acts on the UK jazz scene.

They’ve toured extensively throughout Britain, performing in some of the country’s most renowned jazz clubs, as well as appearing at many International Jazz Festivals (including Brecon, Swanage and London) and recording a number of critically acclaimed CDs.

Alan Barnes

For Sunday’s Peterborough Jazz Club concert, at the Great Northern Hotel, the Osian Roberts/Steve Fishwick quintet is augmented with the superb baritone saxophone of Alan Barnes to complete the front line, creating one of the finest combos to be heard anywhere.

Steve Fishwick is unquestionably one of the finest trumpeters we’ve ever produced in the UK and Osian Roberts’ style has been compared to some of the great saxophonists. Alan Barnes is consistently rated as one of our top alto and baritone saxophonists over many years. The repertoire of the band is largely original, but they also play their own arrangements of standards, and throughout the programme, the emphasis is on swing and improvisation creating a straight ahead style, personified by the great bands of Art Blakey and Horace Silver from the 1950s and 60s. With a top rhythm section behind the front line, this promises to be a superb night of classic jazz.

The complete line-up is Steve Fishwick (trumpet), Osian Roberts (tenor saxophone), Alan Barnes (baritone saxophone), Gabriel Latchin (piano), Jeremy Brown (double bass), Matt Fishwick (drums).

Music starts at 7.30pm and tickets cost £14 at the door.