What's on - including an all-day Garden Party at Charters

House Sessions return to Charters with Garden Party on Saturday

This week’s guide to what’s on in Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars including a huge all-day House Sessions Garden Party in the Charters beer garden.

THURSDAY 5th:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Embrace LGBTQ+ Night from 8pm.

Charters, Town Bridge, has Weekly General Knowledge Quiz at 8pm.

The Blue Bell, Werrington, has a music theatre dinner.

FRIDAY 6th:

Charters, Town Bridge, has The Night Boat Charters presents: A Tidal Wave of Ska part 2! Skipper Warren with Host DJ 2Tone Paul and guest DJ Terry G playing 60s Ska, Rocksteady and more. Free entry from 6pm to 10pm outside, 10pm-1am inside.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has an Amy Winehouse tribute show from 9pm with The Cheesy Pig street food from 5pm-8pm.

The Ostrich Inn has The Expletives from 9.30pm

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has resident DJ MrNash presents Thank Funk It’s Friday from 9pm. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Candy Twist.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Dependant Variables, from 9pm playing Pop and Rock covers.

The Woolpack, Stanground, has The Glorious One Eyed Cats....Rock n Roll and Swing all the way from 8pm.

SATURDAY 7th:

The Woolpack, Stanground, has Pipa and Luci from 7pm.

The Ostrich Inn has Highway Star from 9.30pm.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has Sunday Sessions with Latino Sound playing live Latino music from 3-5pm.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Meg McPartlin.

The Burghley, Burghley Road, has Earworm from 9pm. Feisty floor-fillers spanning punk rock, power pop, Britpop and indie reignited by a five-piece from Peterborough .

Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove with resident DJ Rick Allen. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Charters has House Sessions back for 2025 with Garden Party 1 in the beer garden – with free entry from 2pm to 10pm. Enjoy the tunes spun by DJs from the House Sessions collective, featuring deep, minimal, tech house, and classic tracks.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Eskimo Joe from 9pm. Peterborough Band celebrating their 20th anniversary and playing Light Rock covers.

The Boulevard Club, Bourges Boulevard, has Skip Intro from 9pm playing Pop, Rock, Soul, Punk, New Wave and Modern covers. Members free, non-members £2.

The Broadway Club has Dr Phil.

The Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has a rock n roll night with Go Jonny Go. £5 for members and £7 for guests, music from 8pm.

March United Services Club has So 80s - 80’s Pop covers to perfection!. Doors open 7:30pm. Tickets £8 members, £10 non-members.

SUNDAY 8th:

The Ostrich Inn has Nick Corney & The Buzzrats from 5.30pm.

Charters has Summer Sundays with The Expletives from 3pm. A rambunctious tribute to the Punk & New Wave explosion of the 70s & 80s.

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has X-Rated from 2pm playing Punk and New Wave covers in the beer garden.

THURSDAY 12th:

The Brewery Tap has The Peterborough Big Band in the Tap Room - expect a cool night of swing, jazz and funk with that great big band sound! From 8pm and it is £7.50 entry at the door.