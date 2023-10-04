Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An application for a premises licence has been made to Peterborough City Council for the former House of Feasts restaurant premises in Crowland Road, Eye Green, which closed in the autumn of last year.

The applicant, Baljinder Kaur, says in the application for The Marigold Tavern: “ We are looking to open a Indian Gastropub, it's a 70 seater pub with outdoor space and seating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We want a licence to serve alcohol between 11am and 1am every day of the week - however a majority of the time we will not be open until late and the restaurant will stop serving depending on demand (usually around 11pm).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former House of Feasts at Eye Green looks set to become an Indian gastro pub.

Most Popular

"We will be selling from the bar and it will range from craft beers, spirits, wine and gins. We have a very experienced bar manager who has worked in Turtle Bay, Tap & Tandoor and other bars in central Peterborough.”

He adds that “the playing of regulated entertainment outdoors will be confined to the 'beer garden' and will cease at 9pm.”

The adjacent convenience store building will have off-sales, from 9am to 8pm only.