New gastro pub plans to serve up craft beers and Indian food
An application for a premises licence has been made to Peterborough City Council for the former House of Feasts restaurant premises in Crowland Road, Eye Green, which closed in the autumn of last year.
The applicant, Baljinder Kaur, says in the application for The Marigold Tavern: “ We are looking to open a Indian Gastropub, it's a 70 seater pub with outdoor space and seating.
"We want a licence to serve alcohol between 11am and 1am every day of the week - however a majority of the time we will not be open until late and the restaurant will stop serving depending on demand (usually around 11pm).
"We will be selling from the bar and it will range from craft beers, spirits, wine and gins. We have a very experienced bar manager who has worked in Turtle Bay, Tap & Tandoor and other bars in central Peterborough.”
He adds that “the playing of regulated entertainment outdoors will be confined to the 'beer garden' and will cease at 9pm.”
The adjacent convenience store building will have off-sales, from 9am to 8pm only.
The building has a long history as The Greyhound pub, of course, prior to a number of other ventures – Five Spice Indian restaurant, Maccaloo gastro pub and from 2017 to 2022 The House of Feasts.