A nostalgic look at a night in 2012 at Jubilee Garage which closes today

Here we look back at the North Street pub happier times – a night in 2012 which saw a big crowd of revellers cheer on an eating challenge.
The event was in aid of Peterborough’s Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall hospice, perhaps you remember it?
1. 2012
2012 at the Jubilee Garage, Bourne - Oliver Gray, Dave Gollop, Tom Harrison, Adam Roibinson, Kit Longstaff, Roy Tiley, Paul Goodwin, James Grantham.Photo: tim wilson
2. 2012
2012 at the Jubilee Garage, Bourne - Scott Rushton, Rosie Goodman, Sam Newman, Tom Leatherby.Photo: tim wilson
3. 2012
2012 at the Jubilee Garage, BournePhoto: tim wilson
4. 2012
2012 at the Jubilee Garage, Bourne - Norma Turner, Nicola Nelson, Katie OwenPhoto: tim wilson