Liberation nightclub, New Road, Peterborough EMN-210929-152423009

A first look inside Peterborough new nightclub Liberation

Clubbers get their first opportunity to hit the dancefloor at Peterborough’s newest nightclub on Saturday - but here we take a first look at what they can expect.

By Brad Barnes
Thursday, 30th September 2021, 4:53 am

Club Liberation - in the former New York New York venue on New Road in the city centre - will be joined by some special guests from Love Island - AJ, Sam Jackson and Lucinda Strafford at the opening night celebration. On Saturdays the theme is Indulge and from 10pm through until 4am resident DJs will be playing the best dance and R&B tracks.

Fridays will be Freedom night with dance and R&B from 10pm to 4am, while Tuesdays will become TuesGays, 10pm to 4am.

Meanwhile, October 9 will see neighbouring venue Rhythm Room opening its doors in the former Chicago Rock premises.

1. Liberation opens on Saturday

Liberation nightclub, New Road, Peterborough EMN-210929-152518009

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

2. Liberation opens on Saturday

Liberation nightclub, New Road, Peterborough EMN-210929-152551009

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

3. Liberation opens on Saturday

Liberation nightclub, New Road, Peterborough EMN-210929-152602009

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

4. Liberation opens on Saturday

Liberation nightclub, New Road, Peterborough EMN-210929-152613009

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales
PeterboroughNew York
Next Page
Page 1 of 4